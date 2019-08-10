Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Parthenon Decreased Its Holding; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Has Upped Position by $931,000 as Valuation Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 143,758 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 148,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 12,598 shares to 4,194 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,121 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.