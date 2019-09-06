Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Shareholder Ftb Advisors Cut Its Holding; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Upped Its Stake

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 19,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 56,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95 million, up from 36,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $285.37. About 1.43M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 45.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 49,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 58,981 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 108,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 4.55 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE VERY OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS TO LICENSE OUT DRUG PIPELINE CANDIDATES, FOR BTKI DRUG IN PARTICULAR; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blackrock holds 32.84 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 83,623 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman, a New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Navellier Associates holds 30,863 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 11,826 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 2,144 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor invested in 6,967 shares. David R Rahn & Associate has invested 0.73% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brinker owns 8,521 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 21,589 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 7,461 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc has 18,064 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Regent Mgmt Ltd has 2,120 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,897 shares to 13,648 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,019 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 3 New Growth Catalysts, Is Rite Aid Stock Finally a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Important Is Keytruda For Merck? – Forbes” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com by 10,154 shares to 122,293 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg (VMBS) by 7,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:AMP).