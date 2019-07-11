Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.11 Million; 1832 Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Roper Technologies (ROP)

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 1,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,545 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 38,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $379.63. About 288,932 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 42.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 13,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 31,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 18.06M shares traded or 63.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA CEO Says 2018 Is a Year of Transition Towards Profitable Growth in 2019 (Video); 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 20/04/2018 – Merck & Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “$925M acquisition of Roper Technologies’ subsidiary killed – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner LP holds 1.62M shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 461,268 shares. Consolidated Investment Gru Ltd Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 5,156 are owned by South State Corp. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 19,758 shares. Mckinley Management Llc Delaware holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,005 shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 176 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 199,725 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 840 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2,515 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.37% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company reported 442,240 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has 4.89% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,050 shares. First Republic Inv invested in 0.32% or 179,763 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 64,838 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $142.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,053 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.54M was made by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12. $1.23M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Crisci Robert. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $163,483 was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 136,080 shares to 356,632 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).