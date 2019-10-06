Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) EPS Estimated At $0.55; Entegris (ENTG) Shorts Up By 1.89%

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) had an increase of 1.89% in short interest. ENTG’s SI was 8.63M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.89% from 8.47 million shares previously. With 1.63 million avg volume, 5 days are for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s short sellers to cover ENTG’s short positions. The SI to Entegris Inc’s float is 6.47%. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 511,303 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $0.55 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. MBIN’s profit would be $15.79 million giving it 7.23 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 19,925 shares traded. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MBIN News: 23/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK FY NET FEE & COMMISSION INCOME 64B YUAN; 23/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 5.0 BLN YUAN; 21/05/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD – WONG KWAI LAM AND PAN YINGLI RESIGN AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – China Merchants Bank 2017 Net Profit Rose 13% on Year to CNY70.15 Bln; 23/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK FY NON-PERFORMING LOANS RATIO 1.61%; 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd; 08/05/2018 – China Merchants Bank Is Accused of Racial Discrimination in Suit; 23/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK FY COVERAGE RATIO FOR NPL 262.1%; 09/04/2018 – Merchants Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC – ON APRIL 11, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD – SEC FILING

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entegris Acquires Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration For Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tempe’s Versum Materials receives clearance for merger – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold Entegris, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 1,874 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 847,210 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,085 shares in its portfolio. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability holds 132,925 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Com L P accumulated 0.2% or 716,591 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.54% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Alphaone Services Limited Liability Com reported 855 shares. Numerixs Techs has invested 0.07% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 6,606 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 1,414 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Polar Capital Llp has 0.27% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 3.14 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.44 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.