Mercer Intl (MERC) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Trimmed Position by $11.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $74.92. About 8,898 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO AND FDA HAVE ALIGNED ON A STUDY SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY 25 PATIENTS WITH PH1; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Positive Clinical Results for Givosiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Acute; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40 million, down from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 76,624 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58 million shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $93.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset stated it has 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Fmr Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 91 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 11,374 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 1,281 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0% stake. National Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 64,825 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 116,500 shares. Franklin holds 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 200,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 4.26 million shares. Lpl Finance owns 14,076 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 26,854 shares. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Walthausen & Ltd Liability Co holds 888,729 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited owns 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 1,233 shares.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 73,730 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 152,549 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 185 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 177,786 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.01 million shares. 25,633 are held by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 48,791 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.12% or 527,151 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).