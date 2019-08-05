Mercer International Sbi (MERC) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by $1.77 Million

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (MERC) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 16.34 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.75M, down from 16.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Mercer International Inc Sbi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 691,621 shares traded or 92.07% up from the average. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 65,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04M, up from 950,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49 million shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 53,455 shares to 357,325 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp. (NYSE:FNB) by 36,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,585 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Inc (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aimz Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,233 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt Company holds 0.24% or 138,592 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 11.49 million shares. Wade G W & stated it has 63,656 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc reported 43,411 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Whittier Co holds 0.12% or 141,945 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Federated Pa stated it has 0.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dubuque Natl Bank Com accumulated 0.05% or 12,252 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 63,567 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 6.61 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knighthead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 4.88% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). State Street invested in 0% or 489,920 shares. Iat Reinsurance reported 16.34 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 1,626 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0% or 345,811 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0% or 493 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 122,100 shares. 157,757 were reported by Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,887 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 220,858 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 0% or 465,437 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc stated it has 3,772 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 96,950 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

