Mercer International Sbi (MERC) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Cut Its Stake; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Price Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (MERC) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 16.34M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.75M, down from 16.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Mercer International Inc Sbi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 146,163 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 872,965 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 485 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.01% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 500 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Com holds 1,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 480,097 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 2,916 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability reported 24,960 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Co holds 26,735 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. American Int Gp, New York-based fund reported 5,071 shares. Moreover, Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.01% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 12,887 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 86,151 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Shell Asset Management Communication reported 0.01% stake.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity.

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercer International Inc. Reports Strong 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercer International Inc. Completes Acquisition of Daishowa-Marubeni International Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Four Breakout Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Financial’s (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.