Mercer International (MERC) to pay $0.14 on Oct 2, 2019; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Sentiment Is 1.16

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Oct 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:MERC) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Mercer International Inc’s current price of $11.28 translates into 1.22% yield. Mercer International Inc’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 300,678 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads

Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 37 funds increased or started new positions, while 32 sold and decreased their equity positions in Old Line Bancshares Inc. The funds in our database reported: 8.52 million shares, up from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Old Line Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 26 New Position: 11.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.69 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for 686,871 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 357,917 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has 0.75% invested in the company for 75,536 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 265,700 shares.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 28,905 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $450.48 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term and equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $740.30 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.02 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.