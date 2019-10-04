Mercer International (MERC) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Boosted Stake; Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Upped State Street (STT) Holding by $11.53 Million

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Mercer International Inc. (MERC) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 340,900 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, up from 313,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Mercer International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 40,899 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 205,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.37 million, up from 853,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 948,044 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 20,865 shares to 27,560 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation Ho by 74,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,121 shares, and cut its stake in The Bank Of Princeton.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $110,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Mngmt Lp owns 340,900 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 16,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. 293,299 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 1,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 29,407 shares. D E Shaw has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 121,972 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 135,251 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn, California-based fund reported 408,447 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 95,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Northern holds 0% or 1.28M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 57,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 792 shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,617 shares to 280,626 shares, valued at $57.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Cl A by 7,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,957 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).