Mercer International (MERC) Holder Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed Position by $1.20 Million as Market Value Rose; As Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stock Declined, Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Decreased by $1.80 Million Its Position

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $724.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8,125 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercer International (MERC) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 91,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,487 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 166,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Mercer International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 48,404 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 134.62% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MERC’s profit will be $40.05M for 5.45 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.79% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $15.28 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.