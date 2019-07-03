Mercer International Inc. (MERC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Since Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) and Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) are part of the Paper & Paper Products industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercer International Inc. 14 0.64 N/A 2.35 7.02 Suzano S.A. 21 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Mercer International Inc. and Suzano S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mercer International Inc. and Suzano S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercer International Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 8.8% Suzano S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mercer International Inc. and Suzano S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercer International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Suzano S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Mercer International Inc. has a 17.04% upside potential and an average price target of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.5% of Mercer International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.28% of Suzano S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Mercer International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercer International Inc. -3.8% 13.43% 7.37% 20.13% 9.07% 57.76% Suzano S.A. -11.69% -15.45% -25.53% -6.11% -16.41% -6.87%

For the past year Mercer International Inc. has 57.76% stronger performance while Suzano S.A. has -6.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Mercer International Inc. beats Suzano S.A.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp worldwide. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. The company sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.