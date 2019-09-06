Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Reaches $12.26 Formed H&S; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Raised Equity Comwlth (EQC) Position

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Equity Comwlth (EQC) stake by 115.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 70,183 shares as Equity Comwlth (EQC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 131,048 shares with $4.28 million value, up from 60,865 last quarter. Equity Comwlth now has $4.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 382,747 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) formed H&S with $11.16 target or 9.00% below today’s $12.26 share price. Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has $804.62 million valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 126,386 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Mercer International Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,094 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mngmt Group. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 81,836 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 638 shares. Qs Lc reported 0% stake. Invesco invested in 480,097 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). United Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 22,197 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 26,854 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Charles Schwab Management owns 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 202,667 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 10,980 shares. Redwood Cap Management reported 1.92% stake. Sei Invs Communication holds 0% or 81,414 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,180 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity. MORFITT MARTHA A M bought $110,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 41.27% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MERC’s profit will be $24.28M for 8.28 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.25% EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 142,919 shares to 320,342 valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced India Fd Inc (IFN) stake by 28,677 shares and now owns 55,791 shares. America First Multifamily In (NASDAQ:ATAX) was reduced too.

