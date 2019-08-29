Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Reaches $12.15 After 6.00% Up Move; Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Sentiment Is 1.72

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 55 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 32 cut down and sold their equity positions in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 10.10 million shares, up from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hometrust Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

The stock of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 169,639 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTAThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $797.40 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $12.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MERC worth $47.84M more.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity. MORFITT MARTHA A M had bought 10,000 shares worth $110,000.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $797.40 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.4 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Mercer International Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Co accumulated 0% or 500 shares. 44,325 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P accumulated 0.03% or 4.84 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 14,076 shares. James Investment Research has invested 0.06% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Advsrs Asset invested in 0% or 20,136 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 66,069 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Kennedy Cap Management holds 139,934 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). 3,250 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Bridgeway Capital has 423,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests L P invested in 44,669 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has 3,772 shares.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 6.84% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. for 226,236 shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 487,123 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradice Investment Management Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 829,856 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.47% in the stock. Fsi Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,741 shares.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. The company has market cap of $448.34 million. The Company’s deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

