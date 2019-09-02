Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Reaches $12.04 Formed H&S; Foodarama Supermarkets (FSM) Sentiment Is 0.84

Foodarama Supermarkets Inc (FSM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 37 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 44 sold and decreased their holdings in Foodarama Supermarkets Inc. The funds in our database now have: 60.66 million shares, down from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Foodarama Supermarkets Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 29 Increased: 21 New Position: 16.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) formed H&S with $11.44 target or 5.00% below today’s $12.04 share price. Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has $754.32M valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 146,163 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 41.27% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MERC’s profit will be $23.18 million for 8.14 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Mercer International Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Gates Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.99 million shares or 1.8% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 141,772 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 25,504 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Cwm Limited Company accumulated 2,000 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership invested in 66,069 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 11,374 shares. Ajo Lp has 0.02% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). California Employees Retirement reported 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Renaissance Grp Ltd has 0.02% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Sg Americas Securities Limited reported 10,703 shares stake. 480,097 are held by Invesco Limited.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $110,000 was made by MORFITT MARTHA A M on Friday, August 23.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 2.08M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company has market cap of $693.60 million. The firm explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It has a 31.6 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

Mason Hill Advisors Llc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for 783,924 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 1.67 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.51% invested in the company for 140,000 shares. The Texas-based U S Global Investors Inc has invested 0.46% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.70 million shares.