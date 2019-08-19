Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Reaches $11.16 Formed H&S; Bsquare (BSQR) Shorts Raised By 72.1%

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) formed H&S with $10.83 target or 3.00% below today’s $11.16 share price. Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has $732.43M valuation. The stock increased 4.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 242,655 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil

Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) had an increase of 72.1% in short interest. BSQR’s SI was 40,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 72.1% from 23,300 shares previously. With 47,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s short sellers to cover BSQR’s short positions. The SI to Bsquare Corporation’s float is 0.34%. It closed at $1.22 lastly. It is down 45.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BSQR News: 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE: CHAIRMAN HARRIES TO TAKE ON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN DUTIES; 09/05/2018 – Bsquare Announces New Leadership, CEO Steps Down; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE Sees 2Q Rev $16M-$18M; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP, CEO STEPS DOWN; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – BOARD CHAIRMAN ANDREW HARRIES TO TAKE ON EXPANDED RESPONSIBILITIES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 Bsquare to Attend the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Investor Conference on March 29; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE: Jerry Chase Leaving to Pursue Other Opportunities; 15/05/2018 – Bsquare Secures Three-Year IoT SaaS Agreement with Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Mercer International Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Limited has invested 37.5% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 30,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 327,287 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). 4,219 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. James Investment has 0.06% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 141,772 shares. Principal Finance accumulated 0% or 345,811 shares. Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 24,960 shares. Parametric Port Limited Company reported 60,264 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

More notable recent BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bsquare Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) CEO Ralph Derrickson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BSQUARE Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) CEO Ralph Derrickson on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold BSQUARE Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 1.86% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) for 723,381 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) for 291 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd invested in 4,500 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). Bridgeway Inc has 74,500 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 51,409 were reported by Geode Capital Ltd Com. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) invested 0% in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR). Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group holds 440,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 42,450 shares.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $15.76 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,906 activity. $7,693 worth of stock was bought by Derrickson Ralph C on Friday, May 17. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Vardeman Ryan L. bought $150,213.