Mercer International Inc. (MERC) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Sellers Decreased By 6.05% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 41.27% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MERC’s profit would be $24.27M giving it 8.66 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Mercer International Inc.’s analysts see 131.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 10,338 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM

Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) had a decrease of 6.05% in short interest. ORA’s SI was 1.22 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.05% from 1.30 million shares previously. With 162,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA)’s short sellers to cover ORA’s short positions. The SI to Ormat Technologies Inc’s float is 2.72%. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 9,654 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Will Restate 2Q, 3Q, 4Q, FY17 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its 1Q 2018 Financial Statements; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Power Plant Reflects Approximately 4.5% of Ormat’s Total Generating Capacity; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Company Is Further Delaying the Filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for 1Q 2018 With SE; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – DECISION TO RESTATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 08/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Mercer International Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,717 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 408,447 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 95,650 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 14,840 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 51,363 shares. Sensato Lc owns 114,285 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 67,214 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). 1.21M were reported by Acadian Asset Lc. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 395,182 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 133 shares.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $840.39 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.69 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Add-On Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Proposed Add-On Offering of $200 Million of Senior Notes Due 2025 and Redemption of 7.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mercer International prices $200M of 7.375% senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,000 activity. $110,000 worth of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) was bought by MORFITT MARTHA A M on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA), The Stock That Zoomed 167% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies Acquires 49% of Ijen Geothermal Project in Indonesia – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.