Mercer International Inc. (MERC) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Sentiment Is 0.85

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report $0.37 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 41.27% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. MERC’s profit would be $24.28 million giving it 8.16 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Mercer International Inc.’s analysts see 131.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 31,463 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 69 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 81 reduced and sold stock positions in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 58.18 million shares, up from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 65 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $792.19 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.37 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Mercer International Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 36,184 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). 33,761 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Gates Capital Mgmt has invested 1.75% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Globeflex Lp holds 66,008 shares. Matarin Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). American Gp reported 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 27,894 shares in its portfolio. 22,818 were accumulated by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Ls Inv Lc reported 1,281 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 95,650 shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 340,130 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 27,479 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 78,772 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity. The insider MORFITT MARTHA A M bought $110,000.

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Add-On Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Proposed Add-On Offering of $200 Million of Senior Notes Due 2025 and Redemption of 7.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mercer International prices $200M of 7.375% senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment and Expendable Tools. It has a 45.34 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment makes and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules.

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) At Risk Of Cutting Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kulicke & Soffa to Participate in SEMICON Taiwan 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp holds 4.27% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. for 1.29 million shares. Valueworks Llc owns 251,193 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 1.72% invested in the company for 321,770 shares. The New York-based Olstein Capital Management L.P. has invested 1.59% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 398,200 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 18,165 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) has declined 13.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – IN COURSE OF INVESTIGATION, CO DISCOVERED CERTAIN WARRANTY ACCRUALS IN PRIOR PERIODS HAD BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR INCORRECTLY; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 18/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Alerts Investors to Nasdaq Notification; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q EPS 51c; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES SAYS UNDERTAKEN INVESTIGATION OF THE CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS CO LEARNED OF WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE ADVISORS; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. REPORTED IN ERROR

Analysts await Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 73.33% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KLIC’s profit will be $7.65 million for 48.83 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.