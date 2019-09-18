Mercer Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $708,262; Marathon Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 1086.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 380,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 415,150 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 18.03 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 13/03/2018 – Finnish government buys stake in Nokia; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Incumbent Global Services Pres Igor Leprince Will Support Goel During Transition and then Leave Nokia; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Efforts to Drive 5G Adoption Expected to Result in EUR100M-EUR200M of Temporary Expenses in 2018; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REITERATES ALL OF ITS FULL YEAR 2018 NOKIA-LEVEL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 03/05/2018 – The Nokia 6.1 arrives in the United States; 31/05/2018 – Nokia Closes Sale of Its Digital Health Business; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO SAYS HEALTH BUSINESS REVIEW IS STILL IN PROGRESS; 27/03/2018 – HUAWEI SAYS TO PRICE NEW P20 MOBILE PHONE BASIC MODEL AT 649 EURO, P20 PRO MODEL AT 899 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

