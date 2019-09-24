Mercer Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Aew Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 78,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The hedge fund held 479,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.18 million, down from 558,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 351,601 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey)

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 121,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $45.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 610,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 4.32 million are held by State Street. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Schroder Invest Management Gru reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Moreover, Phocas has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 21,099 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 2,989 were reported by First Western Cap. Pinebridge Invests LP has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 7,358 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested in 0.05% or 2.16 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 83,575 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 622,605 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 0.04% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 15,847 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 46,703 shares.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:ELS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity LifeStyle announces two-for-one stock split – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy This For Your Dividend Growth Portfolio, Don’t Be Fooled By The Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40 million for 31.39 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.58% or 479,142 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Lc has 0.46% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). British Columbia Management Corp holds 180,922 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kings Point Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oarsman Capital invested in 0.15% or 1,936 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 52,365 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moneta Group Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.31M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 21,258 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,567 shares. 2,906 are held by Forbes J M Com Limited Liability Partnership. 4,830 are held by Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd. Gamco Et Al has 8,397 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.