Mercer Capital Advisers Has Decreased Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $708,262; Stock Value Declined; Dalal Street Has Lifted Its Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $3.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.35. About 2.21M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 14.66 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Corp Il holds 6,060 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 1.65% or 57.74M shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 1.22 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Davenport & Limited Com owns 12,498 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 14,137 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.12% or 315,715 shares in its portfolio. 903 were reported by Parkside Bankshares &. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). South Dakota Inv Council holds 287,600 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cap World Invsts reported 36.14M shares. Clough Ltd Partnership holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 327,230 shares. Aviance Lc has 38,492 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Jnba Advsr has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87M shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corp has 5,845 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Town Country Bank Co Dba First Bankers Co holds 1.55% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,394 shares. The Florida-based Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 1.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lenox Wealth Management holds 576 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Financial Counselors Inc reported 62,682 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 33,746 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Co (Wy) stated it has 1,384 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.51% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,958 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 348,393 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation owns 10,452 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Services has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cadinha & Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,342 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Co reported 91,100 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Company reported 4,006 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

