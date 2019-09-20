Mercer Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $708,262 as Shares Declined; Prospector Partners Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $706,800

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 113.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 7.70M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 34,400 shares to 196,900 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,400 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 99,400 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 89,938 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3,036 shares. Toth Finance Advisory holds 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,310 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital stated it has 4,564 shares. Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 7,226 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management Inc has 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,946 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Sentinel Trust Lba reported 9,761 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,011 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 72,945 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 24,299 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 2,761 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Com owns 4,999 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 5,678 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Charter Tru Company holds 1.44% or 71,584 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones holds 0.14% or 7,117 shares. Monarch Cap Management reported 26,257 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 3,179 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corp has 1.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,729 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins has 40,100 shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 0.61% or 3,132 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation accumulated 9,413 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 5,617 were reported by Martin Tn. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested in 0.43% or 603,961 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More news for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were recently published by: Barrons.com, which released: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” on August 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 24, 2019 is yet another important article.