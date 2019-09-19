Mercer Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $708,262 as Valuation Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose While Welch & Forbes Has Trimmed Stake by $1.70 Million

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.77. About 32,208 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 36,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 709,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.55 million, down from 745,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 226,518 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo’s CEO pay package approved despite scandals; 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,407 shares to 122,970 shares, valued at $43.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 11,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).