Mercer Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $708,262; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Avnet (AVT) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 103,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 15,480 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, down from 119,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 553,057 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $67.36M for 17.19 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 36,464 shares to 589,992 shares, valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 257,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Avnet Promotes Max Chan to Chief Information Officer – Arizona Daily Star” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avnet (AVT) Passes Through 2% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Avnet Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii owns 11,834 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 400 were accumulated by Optimum Invest Advsr. 8,807 are held by Strs Ohio. Parkside National Bank & Trust accumulated 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Sei owns 82,735 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fosun Int Ltd holds 0.04% or 15,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 390,185 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Net Limited Co has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 1,282 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.12% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 923,058 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 43,763 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 18,148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VNTR MMM CARB PS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.