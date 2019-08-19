Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Trades at $32.14 After Triangle; Ancient Art LP Has Trimmed Zillow Group (Z) Position By $2.97 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased Zillow Group Inc (Z) stake by 6.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as Zillow Group Inc (Z)’s stock rose 53.77%. The Ancient Art Lp holds 1.36M shares with $46.56 million value, down from 1.45M last quarter. Zillow Group Inc now has $7.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 2.95M shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) formed triangle with $33.10 target or 3.00% above today’s $32.14 share price. Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) has $527.88 million valuation. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 34,432 shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Among 3 analysts covering Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Zillow Group has $6500 highest and $31 lowest target. $41’s average target is 14.08% above currents $35.94 stock price. Zillow Group had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) on Friday, February 22 to “Underperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of Z in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Mercantile Bank Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 6,130 shares. Invesco Ltd has 31,534 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 236 shares. 59,837 are held by Victory. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 689 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 327,948 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,396 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company holds 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) or 17,860 shares. Amer Intll Grp Incorporated has 10,350 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 17,700 shares. Spark Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) or 15,738 shares. 2,012 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Banc Funds Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.51 million for 12.55 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.