Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to pay $0.27 on Sep 18, 2019; Shorts at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Raised By 16.64%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) had an increase of 16.64% in short interest. HMHC’s SI was 3.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.64% from 2.68M shares previously. With 753,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s short sellers to cover HMHC’s short positions. The SI to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s float is 2.55%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 803,847 shares traded or 16.67% up from the average. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 08/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize Six Educator Superstars for Commitment to Improving Student Outcomes

Mercantile Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MBWM) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:MBWM) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Mercantile Bank Corp’s current price of $31.73 translates into 0.85% yield. Mercantile Bank Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 17,858 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $521.10 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Mercantile Bank Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Panagora Asset Management invested in 2,417 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 7,697 shares. Tributary Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 392,865 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 2,012 shares. 17,860 were accumulated by Parametric Limited Company. Millennium Ltd Llc has 17,583 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 238,497 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 49,054 shares. 2,740 are owned by Meeder Asset. Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Sg Americas Limited Company has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Advisory Alpha Lc has 356 shares. North Star Asset holds 262,041 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. The company has market cap of $659.03 million. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade education content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Education and Trade Publishing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 1.02M shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 222,762 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Acadian Asset Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 12,832 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 29,264 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) or 83,315 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 125,790 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.01% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 8,048 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) or 14,835 shares. Freshford Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.08% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Manufacturers Life Comm The owns 69,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity. Shares for $4.82 million were sold by Anchorage Capital Group – L.L.C..