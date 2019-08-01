Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Shares Declined While Wellington Management Group Llp Has Increased Its Stake; Mirae Asset Global Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 99,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 81,273 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 168,251 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 147,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 8,711 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Mai Mngmt owns 59,160 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 84,554 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 418,750 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt Gp owns 2,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 88,907 shares in its portfolio. Heronetta Management Ltd Partnership holds 39,000 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny has 2.59% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 337,939 shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.01% or 169,765 shares. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 7,221 shares. Fin accumulated 173 shares. Sei Communications invested in 0.01% or 68,521 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 32,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conning stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “How Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Zacks.com” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners: One MLP Worth Holding? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners LP to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is DCP Midstream a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 264,936 shares to 20,604 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,876 shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 62,562 shares to 129,435 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.24M shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mercantile Bank declares $0.27 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Mercantile Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MBWM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why eBay, Mercantile Bank, and PG&E Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.