Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Shareholder Algert Global Cut Holding by $649,824 as Market Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Raised Its Holding by $2.66 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 4.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 20,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 7,778 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 28,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 23,275 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 444,626 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $232.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares to 41,161 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold MBWM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Amer Grp stated it has 10,350 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 262,041 shares. 34,910 are held by Morgan Stanley. Renaissance Technology Llc reported 0.02% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,421 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 156,498 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 0.04% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 9,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 49,054 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 2,740 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 31,534 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). 47,339 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 200,140 shares.

