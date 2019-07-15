Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Holder Tributary Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.69 Million; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Trimmed Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Position as Stock Value Rose

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 243 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,188 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.63 million, down from 6,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 1,742 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 52,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 392,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 340,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 146 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 29,210 shares to 542,048 shares, valued at $25.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 1,820 shares to 6,135 shares, valued at $176.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trade Desk Inc/The by 9 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64 million for 28.25 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

