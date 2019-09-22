Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Holder Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Holding by $3.69 Million as Shares Declined; As First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Shares Rose, Voya Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $684,450

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 41.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 1,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 5,217 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 3,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $474.22. About 106,983 shares traded or 116.55% up from the average. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 115,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 924,277 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.11M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 51,240 shares traded or 43.81% up from the average. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MBWM shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 9.16 million shares or 4.81% more from 8.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 41 shares. The Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.04% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). 11,349 were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 925 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 70,736 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 9,920 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 10,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). 24,853 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 36,688 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Invesco holds 0% or 24,995 shares in its portfolio.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in River City Bank by 2,800 shares to 15,607 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. by 87,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Penn Bank (NASDAQ:MPB).

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.51 million for 13.14 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold FCNCA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 4.86 million shares or 10.30% less from 5.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.17% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 161,196 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 38,061 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Invesco reported 9,967 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 2,091 shares. Oppenheimer And Company owns 0.03% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 2,720 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,601 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs Inc reported 0.66% stake. 30,600 are owned by Renaissance Techs Ltd Company. Paloma Management accumulated 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 47,884 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). M&T Bank accumulated 987 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 172,481 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,800 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $19,980 were bought by HOLDING FRANK B JR on Wednesday, August 7. $843,750 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was bought by Holding Olivia Britton on Monday, June 17. NIX CRAIG L bought $880 worth of stock.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 31,320 shares to 167,021 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 67,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,154 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).