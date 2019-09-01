Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.47 N/A 2.74 12.25 United Bancorp Inc. 11 2.87 N/A 0.86 13.17

Demonstrates Mercantile Bank Corporation and United Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. United Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mercantile Bank Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than United Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2% United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Mercantile Bank Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. United Bancorp Inc.’s 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.13 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mercantile Bank Corporation and United Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.6% and 11.8%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.3% of United Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercantile Bank Corporation 1.14% 2.94% -0.65% 0.21% -3.71% 18.9% United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22%

For the past year Mercantile Bank Corporation had bullish trend while United Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mercantile Bank Corporation beats United Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.