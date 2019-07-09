Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old Second Bancorp Inc. (:)

Since Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Old Second Bancorp Inc. (:) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.83 N/A 2.60 12.76 Old Second Bancorp Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.09 11.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mercantile Bank Corporation and Old Second Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Mercantile Bank Corporation is presently more expensive than Old Second Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Old Second Bancorp Inc. (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.3% Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.79 beta indicates that Mercantile Bank Corporation is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.6% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.6% of Old Second Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercantile Bank Corporation -1.25% -1.81% -3.01% 5% -3.36% 17.27% Old Second Bancorp Inc. -2.87% -4.32% -8.87% -11.2% -11.75% -1.23%

For the past year Mercantile Bank Corporation has 17.27% stronger performance while Old Second Bancorp Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mercantile Bank Corporation beats Old Second Bancorp Inc.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.