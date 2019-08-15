Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)’s Financial Results Comparing With German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.60 N/A 2.74 12.25 German American Bancorp Inc. 30 4.77 N/A 2.08 15.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. German American Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Mercantile Bank Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than German American Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2% German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Mercantile Bank Corporation’s current beta is 0.78 and it happens to be 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. German American Bancorp Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mercantile Bank Corporation and German American Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.6% and 36.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Mercantile Bank Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercantile Bank Corporation 1.14% 2.94% -0.65% 0.21% -3.71% 18.9% German American Bancorp Inc. 3.82% 2.34% 6.09% 8.31% -15.51% 13.61%

For the past year Mercantile Bank Corporation was more bullish than German American Bancorp Inc.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.