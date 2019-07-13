Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

We will be comparing the differences between Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.87 N/A 2.60 12.76 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 12 2.55 N/A 0.40 27.64

Table 1 highlights Mercantile Bank Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Mercantile Bank Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mercantile Bank Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.3% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Mercantile Bank Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.37 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mercantile Bank Corporation and Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.6% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Mercantile Bank Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercantile Bank Corporation -1.25% -1.81% -3.01% 5% -3.36% 17.27% Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -2.4% -8.49% -8.18% -11.29% -21.18% 0.92%

For the past year Mercantile Bank Corporation was more bullish than Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Mercantile Bank Corporation beats Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.