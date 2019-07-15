Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) and TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) Comparing side by side

Since Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.87 N/A 2.60 12.76 TCF Financial Corporation 21 2.44 N/A 1.77 11.42

Table 1 demonstrates Mercantile Bank Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TCF Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Mercantile Bank Corporation is currently more expensive than TCF Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.3% TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Mercantile Bank Corporation has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TCF Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 1.23 beta which makes it 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mercantile Bank Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.6% and 82% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares. Comparatively, TCF Financial Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercantile Bank Corporation -1.25% -1.81% -3.01% 5% -3.36% 17.27% TCF Financial Corporation -6.26% -7.04% -10.97% -9.78% -21.33% 3.69%

For the past year Mercantile Bank Corporation was more bullish than TCF Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Mercantile Bank Corporation beats TCF Financial Corporation.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.