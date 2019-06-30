Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) and Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank Corporation 32 3.89 N/A 2.60 12.76 Midland States Bancorp Inc. 25 2.59 N/A 2.12 12.25

In table 1 we can see Mercantile Bank Corporation and Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Midland States Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mercantile Bank Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Mercantile Bank Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Midland States Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.3% Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mercantile Bank Corporation and Midland States Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.6% and 49.6% respectively. About 1.3% of Mercantile Bank Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Midland States Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercantile Bank Corporation -1.25% -1.81% -3.01% 5% -3.36% 17.27% Midland States Bancorp Inc. -1.59% -0.99% 4.5% -2.15% -17.9% 16.38%

For the past year Mercantile Bank Corporation has stronger performance than Midland States Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Mercantile Bank Corporation beats Midland States Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant credit card processing and related services; insurance services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 45 banking offices in 36 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.