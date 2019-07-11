Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mercantile Bank Corporation has 55.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 59.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Mercantile Bank Corporation has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Mercantile Bank Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.40% 1.30% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Mercantile Bank Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank Corporation N/A 33 12.76 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

Mercantile Bank Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Mercantile Bank Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 10.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mercantile Bank Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercantile Bank Corporation -1.25% -1.81% -3.01% 5% -3.36% 17.27% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year Mercantile Bank Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Mercantile Bank Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mercantile Bank Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.54% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Mercantile Bank Corporation’s rivals beat Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.