Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Comparing side by side

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.80 N/A 2.74 12.25 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 17 2.86 N/A 1.16 15.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Amerant Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mercantile Bank Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mercantile Bank Corporation is presently more affordable than Amerant Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mercantile Bank Corporation and Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Amerant Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a -4.14% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.6% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Amerant Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Mercantile Bank Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Amerant Bancorp Inc. has 68.66% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercantile Bank Corporation 1.14% 2.94% -0.65% 0.21% -3.71% 18.9% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 2.45% -15.84% 2.4% 31.38% 0% 41.28%

For the past year Mercantile Bank Corporation was less bullish than Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Mercantile Bank Corporation beats Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.