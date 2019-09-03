Mercadolibre (MELI) Valuation Rose While Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding; Starr International Co Decreased Stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by $9.60 Million as Share Price Rose

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 1.15M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 7,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 81,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.58M, up from 73,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $14.84 during the last trading session, reaching $579.76. About 193,710 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $920.61 million for 12.40 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Argent Tru reported 18,882 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.71% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 17,087 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 373,782 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.60 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt accumulated 7,180 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 419,728 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 435,109 are held by Aperio Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 12,892 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 232,456 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 4,645 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.1% or 31,704 shares. Moreover, Starr has 1.36% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 79,265 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate Etf by 50,896 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $25.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,507 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).