Mercadolibre (MELI) Valuation Rose While Cumberland Advisors Decreased Holding; Perkins Capital Management Holds Stake in At&T (T)

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 17,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 51,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 33,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 30.61 million shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $594.13. About 507,733 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

