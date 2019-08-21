Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Value Rose While Howland Capital Management Has Cut by $622,089 Its Position; Gradient Investments Lowered Its Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Stock Price Declined

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 1,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 20,804 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 22,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $16.76 during the last trading session, reaching $629.06. About 275,693 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 19,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,174 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 129,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 6.45M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 318,585 shares to 629,073 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 59,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (LEMB) by 549,246 shares to 549,594 shares, valued at $24.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 274,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $224,800. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

