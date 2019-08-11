Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Value Rose While Cumberland Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Metlife (MET) Holder Blume Capital Management Cut Stake by $577,374 as Shares Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $690.1. About 544,417 shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.00 million shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’

More important recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

