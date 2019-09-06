Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Rose While Cumberland Advisors Has Cut Position; Menta Capital Has Boosted Its Holding in Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) by $853,200

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 206.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 47,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The hedge fund held 70,353 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 22,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.03 lastly. It is up 9.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $605.69. About 275,474 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brixmor Property Group Prices Offering Of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Realty upgraded, Brixmor cut by Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $138,750 activity.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,205 for 7571.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

