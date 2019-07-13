Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake Maintained by Lone Pine Capital Llc; Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) Market Value Rose While White Pine Capital Has Decreased Its Holding

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 28,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,755 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 146,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 118,046 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76 million, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $644.79. About 446,792 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% stake. Cibc Ww holds 0.01% or 4,099 shares. Virtu Llc invested in 7,848 shares. 45 are owned by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pnc Fincl Gru holds 0.01% or 22,078 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd owns 2,821 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 40 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 75,004 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.56% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Raymond James &, a Florida-based fund reported 13,547 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 616 shares. Minnesota-based Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). National Co Tx invested in 0.15% or 5,775 shares. J Goldman And Com LP reported 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 1.04 million shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $85.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 570,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.64M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Company’s First Profit Can Mean Big Profits for Investors – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Flying Higher Today – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares to 21,365 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $586,625 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $97,500 was sold by BUCHEL KEVIN S.

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fed Statement Keeps Rally Alive – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Napco Security Technologies, iQIYI, Village Farms International, Plantronics and Aerojet Rocketdyne – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Napco Security Technologies Stock: An Aggressive Micro-Cap IoT Play with Good Prospects – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,119 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 13,137 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raffles Assoc L P, New York-based fund reported 142,024 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 13,800 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.1% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 90,000 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 15,330 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1,800 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il has invested 0.06% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 4,596 shares. Moreover, Amer International Group Inc has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 7,461 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 109,277 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 12,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 922 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 961,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.