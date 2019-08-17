Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake Held by Lone Pine Capital Llc; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Stock Rose, Holder Macquarie Group LTD Lifted Its Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 106.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 2,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 4,341 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, up from 2,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.32. About 738,757 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 07/03/2018 Motorola Solutions Announces New Public Safety Broadband Device, High-Power Mobile Radio and Mobile App Solutions; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 48.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 216,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 667,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.76 million, up from 450,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 56,678 shares to 53,612 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 277,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,007 shares, and cut its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on May 2 – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Introduces New Mission Critical Security Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions Acquires WatchGuard, Inc., Leader in Mobile Video for Public Safety – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Launches MOTOTRBO® Nitroâ„¢, the First Fully Managed Solution for Business-Critical Voice and Broadband Data – Business Wire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 2,228 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.4% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Peoples Corporation stated it has 28 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.24% or 22,390 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com stated it has 1,628 shares. Natl Pension holds 193,785 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability reported 418 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,797 shares. Horan Lc invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 327,688 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,325 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.02% or 9,586 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 1,995 are owned by Argyle Mgmt.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 936,223 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $420.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 153,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79M shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 28,993 shares. Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 902 shares. North Star Inv Corporation invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Carroll Finance Associates reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Utah Retirement accumulated 6,017 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jackson Square Prtn Llc reported 0.51% stake. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,532 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 153,453 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lpl Fincl Limited Company has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 510 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co. 73 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation.