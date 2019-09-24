Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Increased Its Stake by $50.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; Real Estate Management Services Raised Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Position

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 112,558 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 82,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 297,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.92M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $542.01. About 183,746 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brandywine: Patience Is A Virtue – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) CEO Jerry Sweeney on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Grp Inc has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd owns 0.97% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 1.45 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 141,772 shares. Brinker Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 327,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 88,849 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank holds 43,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd holds 2,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Limited Company owns 1.09 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Cornerstone has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 290,902 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 87,038 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 97 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Capital Inc. by 24,700 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Specialized Reit (VNQ) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,700 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.