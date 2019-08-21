Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Investure Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose; As 3M (MMM) Market Value Declined, Umb Bank N A Lowered Position by $1.44 Million

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 55,067 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, down from 62,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $161.01. About 2.02 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 14,705 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 16,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $612.3. About 362,187 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 8,512 shares to 124,214 shares, valued at $21.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 139,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.54 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc invested 2.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wellington Shields & Ltd holds 5,435 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 41,922 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Wilkins Invest Counsel reported 43,347 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling accumulated 2.11% or 58,635 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc owns 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,363 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,250 shares. Bar Harbor Trust owns 1,025 shares. 2,567 were accumulated by Harvest Cap Management Inc. Harvey Capital Management owns 5,040 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Middleton Inc Ma reported 3,297 shares stake. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or reported 0.27% stake. Hyman Charles D holds 1.95% or 91,521 shares. Truepoint stated it has 1,507 shares.

