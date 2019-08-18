Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Hillman Co Has Raised Its Stake by $429,936 as Share Price Rose; New York State Common Retirement Fund Lifted Its Gentex (GNTX) Stake by $2.33 Million; Shares Rose

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 116,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 758,491 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69M, up from 641,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.95M shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited has 21,057 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt accumulated 992 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,329 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc holds 129,151 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.07% or 485 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.01% or 7,841 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP invested in 821 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cap invested in 0.44% or 2.74 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 2,228 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd reported 5.22% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.94% or 49,375 shares in its portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 305,926 shares for 7.83% of their portfolio. Marietta Investment Partners Limited Liability holds 2,218 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 98,962 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co owns 23,533 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 17,161 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And stated it has 20,149 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services owns 86,346 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.64 million shares. Geode Capital Ltd Com stated it has 3.82 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 1,600 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 2.13 million shares. Omers Administration owns 23,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.5% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3.73M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset has invested 2.12% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has invested 0.21% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 18,000 shares to 543,200 shares, valued at $31.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 112,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).

