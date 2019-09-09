Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Its Stake by $24.29 Million; Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Upped Stake by $306,150 as Stock Price Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 536,803 shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 48,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 470,381 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.15 million, down from 519,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $597.79. About 198,381 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PayPal: A Winner In Digital Payments – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,863.41 down -95.73 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $988,909 for 7472.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 7,848 shares. North Star Investment Management reported 0% stake. Crosslink Capital has 7.42% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 58,970 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp reported 12,800 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0.02% or 14,101 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.07% or 3,325 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc has 435,697 shares. Tradition Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 540 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,200 shares. 1,816 are held by Da Davidson. United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.66% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Macquarie Grp owns 4,851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 5,250 shares. Stephens Investment Lc has 0.98% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc by 51,825 shares to 361,969 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,400 shares, and cut its stake in Construction Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,484 are owned by Connable Office. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.11% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 162,992 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 188,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,417 shares. American Intl Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Godshalk Welsh Cap stated it has 6,725 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Limited Company owns 6,735 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) has 3,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset holds 47,177 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 39,905 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 1.7% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).