Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Upped Stake by $55.42 Million; Capital Investment Counsel Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $383,840

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 147.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 109,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 183,328 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.08M, up from 74,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 365,878 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 10 reported 40,235 shares stake. Brown Advisory owns 0.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.50M shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 2.50M shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd invested 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beese Fulmer Mgmt Inc owns 111,206 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Nwq Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,269 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.99M shares. Arkansas-based Lathrop Investment Management Corporation has invested 3.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zuckerman Investment Group Inc Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. Biondo Investment Advsr Lc owns 62,622 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 33,474 shares. 89,847 are held by Bbva Compass Natl Bank. Alley Co Ltd Company accumulated 26,361 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Lc reported 6,022 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Michigan-based Regal Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 737 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Keybank Association Oh owns 1,505 shares. Bamco New York owns 92,564 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.66% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 18,499 shares. 72,004 are held by Sei. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 12,249 shares. Menora Mivtachim reported 0.93% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Kbc Gp Nv owns 4,248 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 6,323 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,489 shares. Cap Investors has 515,207 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).