Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Stake by $59.57 Million as Share Value Rose; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Lowered Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding by $476,900 as Market Valuation Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 12,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 7,440 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 19,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 165,641 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 97,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 184,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.57 million, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $549.6. About 236,727 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,214 for 6870.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 495,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $36.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.12 million for 15.35 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.